Left Menu

ExxonMobil Withdraws from Suriname's Offshore Block 52

ExxonMobil has decided to withdraw its 50% stake from Suriname's offshore Block 52, with Petronas Suriname E&P assuming full control. Staatsolie announced the move is part of Exxon’s broader portfolio reevaluation. Operations will continue unhindered, and expectations are high for a sustained partnership with Petronas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:17 IST
ExxonMobil Withdraws from Suriname's Offshore Block 52
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development in the energy sector, ExxonMobil has announced its withdrawal from Suriname's offshore Block 52, ceding its 50% stake to Petronas Suriname E&P.

The state-run oil company Staatsolie confirmed the withdrawal is part of the U.S. giant's strategic reassessment of its global assets. The switch will be effective from November 14, with operations in the block remaining unchanged.

Since the initial gas discovery in 2020, and another well drilled earlier this year, expectations for the block remain high. ExxonMobil has yet to provide an official comment on the development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024