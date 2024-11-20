Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh High Court Orders Closure of 18 State Tourism Hotels Amid Financial Concerns

Himachal Pradesh's High Court orders the closure of 18 underperforming tourism hotels by November 25 due to poor financial viability. The court, led by Justice Ajay Mohan Goel, labels these hotels as burdensome for the state. Minister Jagat Singh Negi suggests a reconsideration to avoid job losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 22:13 IST
Himachal Pradesh High Court Orders Closure of 18 State Tourism Hotels Amid Financial Concerns
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has ordered the closure of 18 financially unviable hotels operated by the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC). Presiding Justice Ajay Mohan Goel instructed that the hotels cease operations by November 25, holding the Corporation's Managing Director personally accountable for implementing the directive.

Labeling the properties as 'white elephants', Justice Goel emphasized the unsustainable burden these hotels place on the state's finances, coupled with the ongoing fiscal constraints frequently highlighted in court proceedings. The order aims to prevent the misuse of public resources amid the current economic strain faced by the state.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi expressed concerns over potential job losses and suggested alternative measures to address the financial underperformance. He noted that the hotels were initially established to boost tourism and emphasized the need for a strategic evaluation before permanently shutting down these prime-location properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024