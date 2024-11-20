Left Menu

Delhi Solar Portal Powers Rooftop Revolution

The Delhi government launched the 'Delhi Solar Portal' to simplify the installation of rooftop solar panels. This platform allows residents to become 'prosumers', offering incentives and subsidies for solar power generation. The initiative aims to achieve a 750 MW solar power target, reducing power bills and promoting renewable energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 22:36 IST
Delhi Solar Portal Powers Rooftop Revolution
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Chief Minister, Atishi, unveiled the 'Delhi Solar Portal', a streamlined resource for residents looking to install rooftop solar panels. This initiative is part of an effort to transform Delhiites into 'prosumers', those who both consume and generate solar power.

Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP national convener, emphasized the convenience of the portal, allowing citizens to manage solar installations from home. Besides potentially nullifying power bills, the solar panels can yield monthly earnings between Rs 700 and Rs 900.

The portal aims to propel the city's solar capacity to 750 MW, as outlined in the AAP's solar policy. Benefits include subsidies for high consumers and generation-based incentives, supporting both individual and community solar projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024