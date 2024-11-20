Delhi Solar Portal Powers Rooftop Revolution

Delhi's Chief Minister, Atishi, unveiled the 'Delhi Solar Portal', a streamlined resource for residents looking to install rooftop solar panels. This initiative is part of an effort to transform Delhiites into 'prosumers', those who both consume and generate solar power.

Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP national convener, emphasized the convenience of the portal, allowing citizens to manage solar installations from home. Besides potentially nullifying power bills, the solar panels can yield monthly earnings between Rs 700 and Rs 900.

The portal aims to propel the city's solar capacity to 750 MW, as outlined in the AAP's solar policy. Benefits include subsidies for high consumers and generation-based incentives, supporting both individual and community solar projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)