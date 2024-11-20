Left Menu

India's Pioneering DRG Stimulation Surgery: A Breakthrough in Pain Management

Apollo Cancer Centre in Chennai performs India's first Dorsal Root Ganglion (DRG) stimulation surgery, offering unprecedented relief to a 30-year-old Omani patient suffering from chronic nerve pain. This innovative procedure highlights India's capabilities in healthcare advancements and marks a significant milestone in pain management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 23:32 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 23:32 IST
India's Pioneering DRG Stimulation Surgery: A Breakthrough in Pain Management
Doctors at Apollo Cancer Centre explain the Dorsal Root Ganglion stimulation surgery (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Omani patient experiencing relentless nerve pain found life-changing relief through India's first Dorsal Root Ganglion (DRG) stimulation surgery, conducted by a team of spine surgeons and pain specialists at Apollo Cancer Centre, Chennai. The procedure utilized cutting-edge spinal cord stimulator technology, marking a pivotal step in pain management advancements, according to a hospital statement.

The 30-year-old patient had been suffering from severe pain in the groin and upper thigh for over two years following surgery for a testicular tumor in Oman. Comprehensive assessments by a multidisciplinary team revealed the pain originated from genitofemoral neuralgia, caused by a damaged nerve in the inguinal region. This condition, affecting the sensory nerves of the upper thigh, proved resistant to conventional pain relief methods.

Innovatively, the ACC team devised a novel approach that involves implanting a spinal cord stimulator targeting the dorsal root ganglion (DRG). This groundbreaking treatment offers hope for patients with chronic nerve-related pain, emphasizing the need for advanced solutions in pain therapy. Chronic pain, affecting millions globally, greatly diminishes quality of life and productivity, underscoring the significance of such medical breakthroughs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024