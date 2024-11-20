India's Pioneering DRG Stimulation Surgery: A Breakthrough in Pain Management

An Omani patient experiencing relentless nerve pain found life-changing relief through India's first Dorsal Root Ganglion (DRG) stimulation surgery, conducted by a team of spine surgeons and pain specialists at Apollo Cancer Centre, Chennai. The procedure utilized cutting-edge spinal cord stimulator technology, marking a pivotal step in pain management advancements, according to a hospital statement.

The 30-year-old patient had been suffering from severe pain in the groin and upper thigh for over two years following surgery for a testicular tumor in Oman. Comprehensive assessments by a multidisciplinary team revealed the pain originated from genitofemoral neuralgia, caused by a damaged nerve in the inguinal region. This condition, affecting the sensory nerves of the upper thigh, proved resistant to conventional pain relief methods.

Innovatively, the ACC team devised a novel approach that involves implanting a spinal cord stimulator targeting the dorsal root ganglion (DRG). This groundbreaking treatment offers hope for patients with chronic nerve-related pain, emphasizing the need for advanced solutions in pain therapy. Chronic pain, affecting millions globally, greatly diminishes quality of life and productivity, underscoring the significance of such medical breakthroughs.

