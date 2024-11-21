Gautam Adani Indicted in Multibillion-Dollar Fraud Scheme
Gautam Adani, the chairman of Adani Group, faces indictment in New York for his alleged involvement in a massive bribery and fraud scheme. He's accused of paying $265 million in bribes to secure contracts for a solar power plant in India, leading to immediate financial repercussions.
Gautam Adani, a prominent billionaire and chairman of the Indian conglomerate Adani Group, has been indicted by New York prosecutors in relation to a significant bribery and fraud case.
According to authorities, Adani, along with seven others including his nephew, purportedly engaged in a scheme involving $265 million in bribes to Indian officials to secure lucrative contracts. These contracts were reportedly projected to amass $2 billion in profits over two decades for building India's largest solar power plant.
Following the indictment, Adani Green Energy halted plans to raise $600 million through U.S. dollar-denominated bonds amidst fallout. Adani dollar bonds, notably those linked to Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, saw prices plummet in early Asian trading, marking the most significant drop since a previous short-selling episode in February 2023.
