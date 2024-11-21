Left Menu

Acharya Shastri Advocates 'Vande Mataram' in Temples and Mosques for National Unity

Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham proposes singing 'Vande Mataram' in temples and mosques to foster unity and identify patriots. His Sanatan Ekta Padyatra promotes Hindu unity and challenges caste discrimination. He stresses the importance of engaging tribal communities to prevent religious conversions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 10:04 IST
Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the Peethadhishwar of Bageshwar Dham (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the esteemed Peethadhishwar of Bageshwar Dham, called for the singing of the national song 'Vande Mataram' in both temples and mosques as a gesture of patriotism and unity. Speaking to ANI, he argued that this practice would help identify true patriots from those opposed to national values.

Emphasizing the significance of unity among diverse communities, Shastri elaborated that this initiative could instil patriotism and clarify individuals' loyalties. Such actions, he believes, are essential for fostering national unity and transcending religious barriers.

Highlighting his ongoing Sanatan Ekta Padyatra, a 160-kilometre journey aimed at Hindu unification, Shastri noted the participation of prominent figures and diverse attendees, which he views as a revival of Hindu identity akin to the independence era. The initiative seeks to unite the community while addressing caste disparities.

Addressing the sensitive issue of religious conversions among tribal communities, Shastri advocated for calling them 'Anadiwasis' to reflect their deep-rooted ties with Indian culture. He emphasized the need to bridge societal gaps by involving them in cultural festivities and providing better education and healthcare facilities, thus reducing missionary influence.

Shastri also commented on his international engagements, questioning why his Dubai visit was uniquely scrutinized compared to other international trips. He expressed willingness to engage with diverse audiences, highlighting a readiness to hold discourses even in mosques if invited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

