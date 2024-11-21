Left Menu

Kashmir's Golden Season: An Autumn Marvel Drawing Global Tourists

Tourists from around the globe are flocking to Kashmir's Srinagar valley to experience the breathtaking autumn beauty. The spectacle of Chinar trees transforming to golden brown captivates visitors, bolstering local culture and economy as they immerse in Kashmir's rich heritage.

People from across the country visit the tourist attractions to take in the scenic beauty of the Srinagar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A surge of tourists has descended on Kashmir's scenic valley, eager to witness the autumn transformation that turns the landscape into a vibrant canvas of yellow hues.

The renowned Mughal Gardens, such as Nishat, Shalimar, Harwan, and Chashmashahi, serve as major attractions with their stunning vistas framed by golden-brown Chinar leaves. Locally termed 'Harud,' autumn in Kashmir symbolizes a colorful fog-laden season that draws nature enthusiasts annually.

Visitors, both domestic and foreign, revel in the valley's beauty, crafting memories beneath the towering Chinar trees. Sahiba from Delhi expressed her admiration for Kashmir's allure on her maiden visit, urging others to experience the wonder and warmth of the region.

Farah, a local student, echoed similar sentiments, describing the season as golden and recounting the unique charm amplified by the influx of tourists. The upsurge in tourism aids in preserving Kashmir's rich cultural tapestry as visitors engage with local traditions, fostering appreciation and supporting local artisans through their ancestral crafts.

This tourism boom also boosts small businesses, including handicrafts and culinary ventures, while enhancing regional development through increased demand for transportation services. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

