In the world of finance, understanding investment timelines and risks is paramount. One such tool is the Macaulay duration, particularly used in debt schemes. A recent focus has been on an open-ended debt scheme, with investments tuned to instruments that extend beyond a 7-year Macaulay duration.

The primary objective of this scheme is to align portfolios with strategies that maximize returns without compromising on risk management. By exceeding the 7-year duration mark, investors gain an opportunity to tap into potentially higher returns while managing duration risk efficiently.

As such, this scheme underscores the importance of strategic investment in long-term debt instruments, offering insights into the intricacies of managing prolonged maturity portfolios.

