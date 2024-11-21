Exploring Long-term Debt Schemes: Understanding Macaulay Duration
The article discusses an open-ended debt scheme investing in instruments where the portfolio's Macaulay duration exceeds 7 years. It focuses on understanding the financial concept of Macaulay duration, which plays a crucial role in managing duration risk and enhancing investment strategies in prolonged debt instruments.
- Country:
- India
In the world of finance, understanding investment timelines and risks is paramount. One such tool is the Macaulay duration, particularly used in debt schemes. A recent focus has been on an open-ended debt scheme, with investments tuned to instruments that extend beyond a 7-year Macaulay duration.
The primary objective of this scheme is to align portfolios with strategies that maximize returns without compromising on risk management. By exceeding the 7-year duration mark, investors gain an opportunity to tap into potentially higher returns while managing duration risk efficiently.
As such, this scheme underscores the importance of strategic investment in long-term debt instruments, offering insights into the intricacies of managing prolonged maturity portfolios.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Macrotech Developers Boosts Portfolio with Strategic Acquisition
IHCL's Iconic Heritage Expansion: The Claridges Joins Portfolio
Andhra Pradesh allots Rs 16,739 cr for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development for FY25, portfolio held by Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan.
Streamlining Foreign Portfolio Investor Onboarding with SEBI's New Framework
Stabilizing Nigeria’s Economy: Can Recent Reforms Deliver Long-Term Gains?