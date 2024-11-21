Left Menu

TCS, Infosys to Boost IT Ambitions in Visakhapatnam: Lokesh

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh announced that Tata Consultancy Services is set to establish a unit and campus in Visakhapatnam. Lokesh also mentioned that efforts are underway to bring Infosys to the city. The state aims to attract $100 billion in IT sector investments annually.

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh (File Photo/@naralokesh). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant announcement on Thursday, Andhra Pradesh's Minister for Information Technology and Electronics, Nara Lokesh, confirmed that Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is on the brink of launching a new unit in Visakhapatnam. Lokesh revealed these plans in the State Assembly, highlighting ongoing efforts to establish a TCS campus in the city as well. The Minister also mentioned discussions with Infosys to secure another campus, with the state actively pursuing necessary land acquisitions to facilitate this expansion.

Lokesh addressed assembly members Vamsi Krishna, Srinivas, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Vishnukumar Raju, and Eswara Rao, crediting former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for his 'one capital and decentralisation of development' vision. This strategy laid the groundwork for the IT sector's growth in Visakhapatnam, a city now vital to Andhra Pradesh's tech aspirations. Lokesh noted that 20 percent of global IT employees are Telugu-speaking, signifying the region's contribution to the industry.

Reflecting on past achievements, Lokesh remarked that between 2014 and 2019, approximately 150 companies set up operations in the state, creating 50,000 jobs. He recalled agreements with industrial mogul Adani for a data centre and a conclave with IT giants in Vizag. However, changes in government policy had stifled growth. To counteract this, Lokesh is targeting a $100 billion annual investment in the state's IT sector, with two data companies set to join Vizag's tech landscape soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

