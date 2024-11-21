Crisis Management: Pope Francis Takes Urgent Action on Vatican Pension Fund
Pope Francis has highlighted the urgent need for reform in the Vatican's pension fund, citing financial instability as a pressing issue. He appointed Cardinal Kevin Farrell as a special administrator to address the problems. Vatican employees have raised concerns about potential impact on their salaries.
Pope Francis, in a continued effort to manage the Vatican's financial strains, has warned on Thursday about the need for urgent reforms to stabilize the troubled pension fund.
Concerns have been voiced by Vatican employees about their wage security amidst ongoing cost-saving measures instigated to support the pension system's longevity.
Francis has appointed Cardinal Kevin Farrell as the special administrator to enforce the necessary changes, signifying a push for decisive action.
