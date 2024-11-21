Crisis Management: Pope Francis Takes Urgent Action on Vatican Pension Fund

Pope Francis, in a continued effort to manage the Vatican's financial strains, has warned on Thursday about the need for urgent reforms to stabilize the troubled pension fund.

Concerns have been voiced by Vatican employees about their wage security amidst ongoing cost-saving measures instigated to support the pension system's longevity.

Francis has appointed Cardinal Kevin Farrell as the special administrator to enforce the necessary changes, signifying a push for decisive action.

