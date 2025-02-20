Gujarat Launches Ambitious Administrative Reforms Ahead of 2047 Vision
Gujarat has announced a new Administrative Reforms Commission, led by Dr. Hasmukh Adhia, to improve the state's governance and operational processes. The initiative aligns with India's broader 2047 vision. The commission will assess and recommend systemic reforms in human resources, technology, decentralization, and financial management.
- Country:
- India
The government of Gujarat has taken a significant step towards enhancing its administrative efficiency by announcing the formation of the Gujarat Administrative Reforms Commission. This initiative, announced by Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's leadership, is part of the 2025-26 budget and aims to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Viksit Bharat vision for 2047.
The commission, chaired by Dr. Hasmukh Adhia, aims to bolster the state's governance by conducting a thorough review of current systems and suggesting improvements. It will delve into human resources, financial management, and technology use, among other areas, to ensure a robust administrative framework for achieving Viksit Gujarat at 2047.
The commission, comprising various key members from different departments, will deliberate on findings from a comprehensive study and submit recommendations. This action underscores Gujarat's commitment to reforming its administrative practices to promote better living and earning standards for its citizens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Takes the Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh
India's Path to Viksit Bharat 2047: Bold Reforms and Global Leadership
NITI Aayog Hosts Conclave on 'Towards Viksit Bharat @ 2047' Boosting Economy, National Security, and Global Partnerships
BJP Clinches Delhi: Pathway to Viksit Bharat 2047
Dr. Jitendra Singh Calls to Establish BioE3 Cells to Drive India's Biotechnology Revolution Towards Viksit Bharat 2047