Gujarat Launches Ambitious Administrative Reforms Ahead of 2047 Vision

The government of Gujarat has taken a significant step towards enhancing its administrative efficiency by announcing the formation of the Gujarat Administrative Reforms Commission. This initiative, announced by Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's leadership, is part of the 2025-26 budget and aims to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Viksit Bharat vision for 2047.

The commission, chaired by Dr. Hasmukh Adhia, aims to bolster the state's governance by conducting a thorough review of current systems and suggesting improvements. It will delve into human resources, financial management, and technology use, among other areas, to ensure a robust administrative framework for achieving Viksit Gujarat at 2047.

The commission, comprising various key members from different departments, will deliberate on findings from a comprehensive study and submit recommendations. This action underscores Gujarat's commitment to reforming its administrative practices to promote better living and earning standards for its citizens.

