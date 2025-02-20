Left Menu

Gujarat Launches Ambitious Administrative Reforms Ahead of 2047 Vision

Gujarat has announced a new Administrative Reforms Commission, led by Dr. Hasmukh Adhia, to improve the state's governance and operational processes. The initiative aligns with India's broader 2047 vision. The commission will assess and recommend systemic reforms in human resources, technology, decentralization, and financial management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 22:20 IST
Gujarat Launches Ambitious Administrative Reforms Ahead of 2047 Vision
Gujrat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/X/@CMOGuj). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Gujarat has taken a significant step towards enhancing its administrative efficiency by announcing the formation of the Gujarat Administrative Reforms Commission. This initiative, announced by Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's leadership, is part of the 2025-26 budget and aims to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Viksit Bharat vision for 2047.

The commission, chaired by Dr. Hasmukh Adhia, aims to bolster the state's governance by conducting a thorough review of current systems and suggesting improvements. It will delve into human resources, financial management, and technology use, among other areas, to ensure a robust administrative framework for achieving Viksit Gujarat at 2047.

The commission, comprising various key members from different departments, will deliberate on findings from a comprehensive study and submit recommendations. This action underscores Gujarat's commitment to reforming its administrative practices to promote better living and earning standards for its citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025