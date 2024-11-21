Left Menu

Tripura Celebrates World Fisheries Day, Hails Fish Farmers' Contributions

Tripura's Minister Sudhangshu Das praised local fish farmers at World Fisheries Day in Agartala, expressing the state government's commitment to supporting the fisheries industry. The event highlighted the farmers' exceptional contributions and focused on boosting fish production in Tripura to meet rising consumption demands.

Tripura's Animal Resources Development Department (ARDD) Minister, Sudhangshu Das (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant event marking World Fisheries Day, Tripura's Animal Resources Development Department Minister, Sudhangshu Das, lauded the exceptional contributions of fish farmers across the state. The celebration, held in Agartala, emphasized the importance of the fisheries sector and the government's dedication to supporting it.

The event, hosted at Agartala's Pragya Bhavan, saw attendance from various dignitaries and figures relevant to the fisheries industry. Minister Das conveyed his appreciation for the relentless efforts of the state's fish farmers and reaffirmed the government's commitment to enhancing fish production in Tripura.

Minister Das highlighted the increasing demand for fish in Tripura and urged farmers to continue their hard work to meet consumption needs. He assured full government support for sustainable growth in the sector, aiming to position Tripura as a leading state in fish farming.

