Agartala Police bust major drug network, arrest eight suspects

Agartala Police have busted a major drug network, arresting eight individuals involved in distributing illegal narcotics across various parts of the city, officials said on Wednesday. Acting on intelligence inputs, the police launched a targeted operation, successfully apprehending the suspects and seizing brown sugar (a form of heroin), mobile phones, cash, a vehicle, and other items linked to the illegal trade.

Police officials were in process to ascertain the market value of the seized drugs and uncover the full extent of the accused's network, including identifying other people involved. "Over the past few days, we received information about individuals selling drugs in various parts of the city. Yesterday, we apprehended eight of them. They were actively engaged in drug distribution," said SDPO Debaprasad Roy, speaking to ANI.

He added, "We have seized mobile phones, brown sugar, cash, and a vehicle from the accused." The investigation is ongoing, and officials said that more arrests may follow based on leads obtained from the suspects.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

