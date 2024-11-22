Left Menu

CRPF Hosts Free Medical Camp as NDRF Leads Safety Drill in Jammu & Kashmir

In Udhampur, CRPF organized a free medical camp providing essential health services. Simultaneously, NDRF executed a mock drill on disaster preparedness in Reasi, underlining safety measures. Meanwhile, J&K's CM Omar Abdullah engaged with local delegations focusing on development, shortly after launching an agricultural summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 13:34 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 13:34 IST
CRPF holds free medical camp under Civic Action Program in Udhampur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The 137th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has initiated a free medical camp at Government Middle School Dharamthal, located in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. This initiative, held under the Civic Action Program, commenced on November 21, offering electrocardiogram (ECG) services especially aimed at the elderly demographic, as confirmed by Manoj Kumar Sikon, Commandant of CRPF 137 Battalion.

The camp offers complimentary medical checkups and dispenses medications to attendees, reinforcing the CRPF's and local administration's credibility and trust within the community.

Concurrently, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) orchestrated a comprehensive mock drill focusing on emergency and rescue operations in Reasi district. The exercise, carried out on November 20 in partnership with the District Administration Reasi, involved the 13th Battalion NDRF. The drills demonstrated rigorous preparedness for handling fire incidents and earthquakes at General Zorawar Singh Degree College, encompassing scene assessment, security, and utility shutdowns.

In addition, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah conducted discussions with 21 public delegations aimed at advancing development projects. This meeting followed his inauguration of the National Agriculture Summit & Mela-2024 at SKUAST-Jammu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

