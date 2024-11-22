SGS India Certified for LEAF Marque: Elevating Sustainable Farming Practices

SGS India has achieved a significant milestone by becoming an approved Certification Body (CB) for the prestigious LEAF Marque. This development positions the company at the forefront of sustainable agriculture practices worldwide.

The LEAF Marque, based on nine Integrated Farm Management principles, acknowledges farms engaging in sustainable practices. SGS now has the authority to certify organizations adhering to these standards, ensuring their farm products are sustainably sourced.

Key aspects of the certification include environmental protection, resource conservation, and enhanced product traceability, aligning SGS with eco-conscious consumers seeking responsibly produced food products.

