Global Rollback: The Crisis of Women's Rights in Afghanistan, Iraq, and the US

The erosion of women's rights is a growing crisis across Afghanistan, Iraq, and the US. In Afghanistan, the Taliban's severe restrictions strip women of basic freedoms and rights. Iraq faces potential legal changes that could undermine women's rights further. Meanwhile, abortion access is significantly limited in the US.

Recent reports highlight alarming trends in the rollback of women's rights across Afghanistan, Iraq, and the United States. In Afghanistan, the Taliban has imposed draconian measures that have stripped women of fundamental rights and freedoms, enforcing a highly conservative interpretation of Islamic law.

In Iraq, a proposed amendment to lower the age of marriage has sparked significant opposition, representing a potential setback in gender equality if passed. Meanwhile, in the US, the dismantling of abortion rights signals a substantial shift in women's healthcare access, following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v Wade.

This ongoing international erosion of women's rights underscores the vulnerability of these freedoms and highlights the urgent need for global attention and action to protect and advance gender equality.

