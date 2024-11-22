Left Menu

New Sanctions Could Reshape Russia's Economic Ties with Europe and China

New U.S. sanctions may block European payments for Russian gas, exacerbate volatility in Russia's FX market, and strengthen Moscow's ties with China. The sanctions particularly target Gazprombank, impacting Russian trade and financial systems, while EU nations like Hungary and Slovakia assess their energy contracts with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 17:32 IST
New Sanctions Could Reshape Russia's Economic Ties with Europe and China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant geopolitical move, the United States has expanded sanctions on Moscow, effectively closing the primary channel for European customers to pay for Russian gas. Russian economists suggest this could heighten market volatility and potentially push Russia closer to economic alliances with China.

On Thursday, Washington imposed sanctions on Gazprombank, a key player in Russia's energy sector, along with additional measures targeting 50 Russian banks. These restrictions prevent the state-controlled lender from conducting new energy-related transactions touching the U.S. financial system, a move that could complicate existing energy agreements for European countries like Hungary and Slovakia.

While the Kremlin views these sanctions as an overt effort to disrupt Russian gas exports, they believe a solution will be found. Experts indicate the ongoing sanctions could drive a shift in Russia's economic relations, increasing China's role in Russian foreign trade as Western markets remain restricted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024