Left Menu

India's New Approach to Counting Farm Fires: A Shift from Satellites to Burnt Areas

India is planning a new method for counting farm fires by monitoring burnt areas instead of using satellites to track active fires. This change comes amid concerns that the current method may not accurately capture all instances of farm fires, which significantly contribute to pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 18:04 IST
India's New Approach to Counting Farm Fires: A Shift from Satellites to Burnt Areas

In a bid to enhance the accuracy of tracking farm fires, India is shifting away from relying solely on satellite data to count these fires. Instead, authorities plan to focus on assessing the burnt areas left behind by these fires. This move follows criticism that the current satellite-based method does not fully capture the prevalence of farm fires, a leading contributor to pollution in northern India.

The practice of setting farm fires continues despite legal restrictions, as farmers seek to clear crop waste swiftly to prepare for the new harvest. While there are government subsidies available for machines that offer an alternative to burning, their high cost and limited availability hinder widespread adoption among farmers.

Questions have arisen about the reliability of satellite data when it was found that some farm fires might be intentionally timed to evade detection by orbiting NASA satellites. Suggesting an alternative, a South Korean stationary satellite was cited for its ability to capture fires at different times. However, the Indian government has expressed reservations about this method's effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024