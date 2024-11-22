Maha Vikas Agadhi Faces Tough Battle as Exit Polls Predict Tight Race in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

In the wake of assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has dispatched All India Congress Committee observers to monitor the post-election developments. As per the official release, notable leaders such as Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel have been assigned observer roles in Maharashtra, alongside Dr. G Parameshwara. Jharkhand will see guidance from figures like Tariq Anwar and Krishna Allavuru.

The fierce political battlefield of Maharashtra pits the BJP-Mahayuti alliance against the Maha Vikas Agadhi, which includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SCP). The tight race for Maharashtra's 288-seat assembly sees the Mahayuti needing at least 145 seats for a majority. Exit polls, like those of P-MARQ, anticipate a narrow win for the ruling coalition.

In Jharkhand, the BJP's alliance with smaller regional parties aims to overthrow the JMM-led government. The BJP-led NDA looks poised for a win, predicted by Chanakya Strategies to secure between 45-50 seats out of 81. Exit polls have notably indicated a potential shift in power dynamics against the incumbent JMM alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)