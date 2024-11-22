Left Menu

Maha Vikas Agadhi Faces Tough Battle as Exit Polls Predict Tight Race in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has deployed AICC observers to oversee the post-election scenario in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Exit polls suggest a close contest between the ruling Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Agadhi in Maharashtra, while in Jharkhand, the BJP-led NDA is anticipated to outperform the JMM coalition.

Updated: 22-11-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:35 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has dispatched All India Congress Committee observers to monitor the post-election developments. As per the official release, notable leaders such as Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel have been assigned observer roles in Maharashtra, alongside Dr. G Parameshwara. Jharkhand will see guidance from figures like Tariq Anwar and Krishna Allavuru.

The fierce political battlefield of Maharashtra pits the BJP-Mahayuti alliance against the Maha Vikas Agadhi, which includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SCP). The tight race for Maharashtra's 288-seat assembly sees the Mahayuti needing at least 145 seats for a majority. Exit polls, like those of P-MARQ, anticipate a narrow win for the ruling coalition.

In Jharkhand, the BJP's alliance with smaller regional parties aims to overthrow the JMM-led government. The BJP-led NDA looks poised for a win, predicted by Chanakya Strategies to secure between 45-50 seats out of 81. Exit polls have notably indicated a potential shift in power dynamics against the incumbent JMM alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

