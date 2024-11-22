Left Menu

AI Revolution: Gujarat's Vision for Transforming Public Services

Gujarat's 11th Chintan Shibir featured a focus on AI in government services. With insights from NVIDIA's Jigar Halani, the session explored AI's potential to enhance welfare services, promote local culture globally, and create jobs. Discussions aligned with Prime Minister Modi's vision for inclusive development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:47 IST
Guajrat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patil at Chintan Shibir (Photo/@Bhupendrapbjp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During the 11th Chintan Shibir at Somnath, organized by the Gujarat government, a significant session titled "Utilization of Deep Technology for Strengthening Government Services" and "AI and Data Analytics" took place with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in attendance. Notably, NVIDIA Director Jigar Halani delivered a compelling presentation, emphasizing the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in making public welfare services more efficient and accessible, as stated by the Chief Minister's office.

Halani highlighted Gujarat's ongoing initiatives to position itself as a leading state in AI adoption, pointing to advancements supported by AI technology such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio program Mann Ki Baat being accessible in 23 languages. According to the CMO's statement, AI's role in enhancing judicial systems was also discussed, showcasing how AI can bolster the effectiveness of state government welfare programs.

The session further explored the use of AI in promoting Gujarat's cultural heritage globally, aiming to offer sustainable livelihoods to local artisans by expanding international market reach for their products. An engaging PowerPoint highlighted AI's potential in local job creation, suggesting strategic steps for the government to accelerate AI adoption, thereby facilitating employment opportunities for Gujarat's youth at the grassroots level. The event saw participation from members of the State Cabinet, Chief Secretary Raj Kumar, and other senior officials.

Conversations at the session were centered on harnessing Artificial Intelligence to foster inclusive and sustainable development in Gujarat, in alignment with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India, or Viksit Bharat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

