Global Markets React Favorably to German Election, Nvidia Results Anticipation

European shares and the euro experienced gains on Monday, driven by a lack of negative surprises in Germany's election, while expectations for Nvidia's forthcoming financial results boosted Wall Street futures. Key indices such as DAX and EUROSTOXX 50 futures saw increases of 1.1% and 0.4% respectively.

The new conservative leader of Germany, Friedrich Merz, faces coalition challenges as uncertainty looms over partner selection in government amid EU discussions on additional support for Ukraine. Meanwhile, Tokyo markets remain inactive, slightly affecting liquidity.

U.S. markets saw a rebound with S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures posting gains despite last week's tech sector downturn. All eyes are on Nvidia's results, as analysts anticipate significant movements in response. Amid concerns over tariffs and inflation, the Federal Reserve prepares for cautious communication regarding potential rate adjustments.

