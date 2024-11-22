Supreme Court Dodges Facebook Fraud Lawsuit Decision
The U.S. Supreme Court deferred a decision on allowing shareholders to continue a securities fraud lawsuit against Facebook. The lawsuit accuses Facebook of misleading investors about the platform's user data misuse, leaving investors in a state of uncertainty.
The U.S. Supreme Court refrained from making a decision on Friday regarding the advancement of a securities fraud lawsuit filed by shareholders against Meta's Facebook.
The lawsuit alleges that Facebook misled investors concerning the misuse of user data on its social media platform.
This leaves shareholders seeking clarity on their legal standing and Facebook's accountability.
