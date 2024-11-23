NDA's Resounding Victory in Assam By-elections: A Testament to Strong Governance

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma celebrated the NDA's significant triumph in the Assam by-elections, as the ruling alliance either secured or led in all five contested seats. Expressing his heartfelt gratitude to the people of Assam, Sarma emphasized that the victory signals strong local support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance vision.

"We express our profound gratitude to Assam's people. The NDA's victorious sweep in the by-elections is a robust endorsement of Adarniya Narendra Modi Ji's governance approach," Sarma stated on social media platform X. He made a particular note of the BJP's lead in Samaguri, a constituency with a predominant minority population, previously held by Congress for two decades and a half.

"Special acknowledgment is warranted for Samaguri, with a 65% minority population and a strong Congress legacy—it now stands won by the BJP. This decisive win underscores the people's faith in our welfare initiatives and a rebuff of the Opposition's fractious politics," Sarma remarked on X. "My sincere gratitude to the populace for their unwavering support. Our commitment to constructing a Viksit Assam remains steadfast," he proclaimed.

In Assam's five-seat bypoll scenario, the NDA clinched three outright victories and led in the remaining two. The BJP's Ghatowal captured Behali while United People's Party, Liberal's Nirmal Kumar Brahma triumphed in Sidli. Asom Gana Parishad's Diptimayee Choudhury won Bongaigaon for the NDA. BJP contenders Diplu Ranjan Sarmah and Nihar Ranjan Das were leading in Samaguri and Dholai, respectively.

Simultaneously, in the Uttar Pradesh by-elections, the BJP secured four seats and led in another. Its ally, Rashtirya Lok Dal, succeeded in Meerapur, raising the NDA's total to seven in this by-election cycle. The Samajwadi Party managed victories only in Sishamau and Phulpur. These elections covered 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats across 15 states, featuring prominent battles, notably in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad, Kerala, where Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her campaign debut.

(With inputs from agencies.)