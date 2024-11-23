Left Menu

BJP's Landslide Victory in Maharashtra: A Triumph for Development

Tripura CM Manik Saha applauds the BJP's sweeping win in Maharashtra, attributing success to development under PM Modi's leadership over opposition's promises. Celebrations marked in Agartala as Saha highlights people's choice for progress. Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP face setbacks in the assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 22:54 IST
Development wins over Opposition's fake promises: Tripura CM . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha praised the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's overwhelming victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections on Saturday. He credited the win to the electorate's preference for development over the vague assurances offered by opposition parties. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has been pivotal in clinching victories in multiple states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, and now Maharashtra," Saha remarked, celebrating outside the state BJP office in Agartala.

Saha emphasized the election's importance, noting that the public voted for development, backing BJP and Prime Minister Modi despite predictions of an anti-incumbency wave. "The electorate dismissed such claims, opting for the NDA due to its achievements," he stated. Saha thanked PM Modi and the people of Maharashtra, disputing opposition allegations about election security and EVM reliability.

In Tripura, Saha criticized the opposition, particularly CPI(M), as dwindling in influence. "Victories and losses are part of democracy," he remarked, adding confidence in BJP's continued strength in Jharkhand despite setbacks. The BJP leads in 132 seats in Maharashtra, with Shiv Sena and NCP also making gains. Meanwhile, MVA constituents Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP faced significant losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

