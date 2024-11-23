Left Menu

Court Orders Non-Bailable Warrants in Rs. 1200 Crore Money Laundering Case

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court has issued Non-Bailable Warrants against Karan A. Chanana, Anita Daing, and Rajesh Arora in a money laundering case tied to a Rs. 1200 crores bank fraud involving Amira Pure Foods Private Limited. The decision follows allegations of fund diversion and evasion of investigation.

Updated: 23-11-2024 23:14 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development in the Rs. 1200 crore bank fraud case, Delhi's Rouse Avenue court has issued Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) against Karan A. Chanana, Anita Daing, and Rajesh Arora. The case revolves around allegations of money laundering linked to Amira Pure Foods Private Limited.

The warrants were issued following an application by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), emphasizing the trio's evasion from participating in investigations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Special Judge Amitabh Rawat cited their deliberate avoidance of legal summons and potential escape from India as reasons for the court's decision.

The fraud involves the alleged siphoning of funds leading to a wrongful financial loss of approximately Rs. 1201.85 crores to banks, including Canara Bank. Investigations revealed diversion of borrowed funds amounting to Rs. 734.20 crores through sham business transactions, further justifying the court's action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

