Tripura's Blood Drive and PM Modi's Environmental Focus: A Sunday of Social Impact

On Sunday, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated a blood donation camp organized by the All Tripura Hotel and Restaurant Owners' Association and Agiye Chalo Sangha in Agartala. Saha emphasized the emerging trend of voluntary blood donation becoming a significant social movement within the state. He remarked, 'Voluntary blood donation is now taking the form of a social movement in the state. There is no substitute for blood.'

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of maintaining adequate blood reserves, noting that approximately 1% of the population's blood should be stored to meet demand. Saha explained the challenge of balancing blood supply and demand due to its limited storage time, with the Blood Transfusion Board monitoring the situation closely.

In a separate recognition, Saha commended the Hotel and Restaurant Owners' Association for their exemplary social responsibility. Additionally, he participated in the 116th episode of PM Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat,' where Modi discussed efforts to revive India's sparrow population and the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign aimed at global environmental impact.

