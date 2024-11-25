UNDP and KNPA Strengthen Global Efforts Against Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Korean National Police Agency (KNPA) have formalized a new agreement to bolster their joint efforts in combating technology-facilitated gender-based violence. Signed in Seoul, this partnership aims to enhance the capabilities of law enforcement agencies and civil society organizations (CSOs) worldwide to address this escalating form of abuse.

Technology-facilitated gender-based violence encompasses online harassment, cyberstalking, digital abuse, and the distribution of exploitative images or messages. This violence disproportionately affects women, girls, LGBTQIA+ individuals, and persons with disabilities, leaving survivors with significant physical and emotional scars.

In response to the increasing prevalence of such crimes, the UNDP and KNPA co-hosted a global policy dialogue in Seoul on November 19-20, 2024. Over 100 participants, including law enforcement officers, legal practitioners, academics, and tech experts, convened to share strategies, data, and best practices. Discussions focused on adopting survivor-centered approaches and informed the development of policies to combat gender-based violence in the digital realm.

Global Collaboration for Change

Shoko Noda, UN Assistant Secretary General and Director of the UNDP Crisis Bureau, emphasized the urgency of tackling this issue. “Technology-facilitated gender-based violence is a complex global issue with devastating effects on victims. Together with KNPA, we are committed to enhancing survivor-centered policing to ensure victims receive justice and necessary support.”

KNPA Commissioner General CHO Ji-Ho highlighted the critical need for international collaboration, stating, “This gathering of wisdom and cooperation will lead to the establishment of a global partnership for eradicating digital sex crimes. By implementing practical and innovative methods, we aim to protect victims and ensure perpetrators face justice.”

Expanding Efforts Across Regions

The partnership builds on KNPA’s reputation as a global leader in people-centered policing and Korea’s legislative advancements in criminalizing digital violence. With UNDP’s extensive network and expertise, the initiative has already supported efforts in seven countries:

Indonesia and Cote d’Ivoire: Police capacity building to tackle digital violence.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia: Youth-focused awareness campaigns.

Georgia and Maldives: Implementation of eMonitor+, an AI-driven tool for detecting online abuse.

The agreement will now expand these efforts to more partner countries, equipping law enforcement agencies with innovative tools and survivor-focused methods to prevent and address cybercrimes.

Looking Forward

UNDP plans to leverage this partnership to advance its people-centred security agenda and strengthen international cooperation to combat cybercrimes, particularly gender-based violence. The next phase will prioritize technology-driven interventions and empower local communities to raise awareness and promote safety in the digital space.

The initiative has received robust financial and institutional support from the Republic of Korea, which UNDP recognizes as a vital partner in addressing this global crisis.

A Call to Action

As digital violence grows in scope and complexity, this partnership underscores the importance of unified global efforts. By sharing best practices, adopting innovative tools, and fostering international collaboration, the UNDP and KNPA aim to create a safer digital environment for vulnerable groups worldwide.