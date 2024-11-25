PM Modi Criticizes Opposition Ahead of Crucial Parliament Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack on opposition parties on Monday, accusing them of disrupting parliamentary sessions for political advantage. Speaking to media representatives ahead of the Parliament's session commencement, Modi alleged that opposition entities, repeatedly rejected by voters, resort to hooliganism to assert control over parliamentary affairs.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the current parliamentary session is significant, marking the 75th year of India's Constitution. Modi urged for meaningful dialogues within the Parliament, underscoring the role of MPs in upholding democratic traditions and preparing the next generation of leaders.

Addressing expectations for the Winter Session, Modi expressed hope that new parliamentarians would have the chance to contribute their fresh ideas. Highlighting India's rising global stature, he called for responsible conduct, pointing out that various crucial bills are set for discussion, including the Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill and the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill. The session, concluding on December 20, also commemorates Constitution Day with a break on November 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)