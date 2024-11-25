European Stocks Rise Amid Treasury Nomination and ECB Policy Talks
Europe's stock market reached a two-week high due to a U.S. Treasury nomination and ECB's chief economist comments on policy easing. UniCredit launched a bid for Banco BPM, impacting Commerzbank shares. Wall Street futures rose, and Tomra Systems and Vestas saw notable gains.
Europe's principal stock index achieved a two-week high on Monday, influenced by the nomination of a new U.S. Treasury secretary and remarks from ECB's chief economist regarding monetary policy easing. However, heavyweight banks such as UniCredit and Commerzbank observed fluctuations owing to buyout developments.
The pan-European STOXX 600 experienced a 0.3% increase at 0935 GMT, propelled by luxury stocks and mining companies. UniCredit's shares decreased by 3.5% following the announcement of an unexpected all-share offer worth 10 billion euros for its smaller Italian rival, Banco BPM, which observed a 2.6% climb.
Commerzbank's shares plummeted 5.6%, impacting the banking sector, as investors weighed UniCredit's Banco BPM agreement's repercussions on Commerzbank's potential buyout offer. In parallel, Wall Street futures rose alongside falling U.S. Treasury yields due to new Treasury leadership under Trump. Analysts are grappling with the long-term implications of recent appointments and central bank rate strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
