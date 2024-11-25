Left Menu

India Approves Major Multitracking Railway Projects to Bolster Connectivity

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved three major multitracking projects for Indian Railways worth Rs 7,927 crore. Aimed at boosting connectivity and reducing congestion, these projects align with the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan, enhancing infrastructure on key routes and supporting economic growth.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move to bolster Indian Railways, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned three extensive multitracking projects costing approximately Rs 7,927 crore. The Ministry of Railways emphasized that this decision aims to enhance connectivity, alleviate congestion, and bolster economic growth.

The approved projects encompass the Jalgaon-Manmad 4th Line (160 km), Bhusawal-Khandwa 3rd & 4th Line (131 km), and the Prayagraj (Iradatganj)-Manikpur 3rd Line (84 km). These developments, falling under the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan, are expected to facilitate smoother train operations, reduce congestion, and provide necessary infrastructure along the bustling Mumbai-Prayagraj route.

The Ministry highlighted that these projects, spanning seven districts across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, will extend Indian Railways' network by approximately 639 km. Improved connectivity along the Mumbai-Prayagraj-Varanasi route will accommodate more passenger trains, benefiting pilgrims and tourists while enhancing freight capacity and reducing logistics costs. The environmentally conscious endeavors will also substantially lower CO2 emissions, aligning with India's climate goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

