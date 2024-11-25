Left Menu

Market Surge as Scott Bessent Named Treasury Secretary

Global markets reacted positively as Scott Bessent was named U.S. Treasury Secretary, with stocks and shares rising and bond yields falling. Investors anticipate a focus on tax cuts and a cautious fiscal approach. The nomination fueled optimism towards the economic outlook under the new administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 23:02 IST
In a favorable turn for global markets, Scott Bessent, a renowned fund manager, has been named the incoming U.S. Treasury Secretary. The announcement spurred gains on Wall Street, sending the S&P 500 and Dow to historic highs.

Investors appeared optimistic about Bessent's potential influence on economic policy, particularly his focus on tax cuts and fiscal prudence. The move signaled a positive market sentiment towards the incoming administration's economic team. Analyst Tim Ghriskey described the development as part of a 'Trump rally,' characterized by expectations of tax reductions under a Republican-led government.

Meanwhile, crucial economic indicators loom on the horizon, including the release of Personal Consumption Expenditures and GDP estimates, alongside Federal Reserve minutes. The market remains watchful of monetary policy shifts, with expectations of a rate cut still in play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

