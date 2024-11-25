Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds Over Sambhal Mosque Survey and Violence

The Sambhal DM refutes claims made by Jama Masjid Committee's Zafar Ali amid mosque survey-related violence. Allegations of police misconduct, conflicting statements, and political tensions arise. SP MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq denies inciting unrest, citing an alibi, while an investigation ensues, promising accountability and peace in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 23:49 IST
The District Magistrate (DM) of Sambhal, Dr Rajender Pensiya. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The District Magistrate of Sambhal, Dr. Rajender Pensiya, has refuted claims made by Jama Masjid Committee chief, Zafar Ali, regarding recent violence and the mosque survey. Dr. Pensiya provided a detailed timeline, stating that the court order was received in the afternoon of November 24, with the survey team arriving by evening.

Dr. Pensiya criticized Zafar Ali for his conflicting statements about the survey and police actions, calling them misleading. He questioned Ali's account of the police firing and pointed out contradictory remarks about the water tank photography at the mosque. The DM emphasized no survey permission was given.

Amid tensions, the Sambhal Police conducted a flag march in affected areas. Meanwhile, SP MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq, accused of inciting violence, denied the charges, claiming he was in Bengaluru. The Moradabad Police assured that the situation is under control and investigations are ongoing, promising strict actions against offenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

