India Marks 75 Years: Celebrating Constitution Day with Reverence and Reflection

India commemorates Constitution Day, with leaders paying tribute to BR Ambedkar. Celebrations include speeches by President Murmu and PM Modi, a commemorative coin and stamp release, and the unveiling of books on the Constitution's history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 09:39 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 09:39 IST
New Parliament Building. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended greetings to Indian citizens on Constitution Day, honoring the contributions of Dr. BR Ambedkar via social media platform X. Singh hailed the Constitution as the cornerstone of a new India, emphasizing the nation's progress and resolve.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal echoed similar sentiments, marking 75 years of the Constitution as a pivotal moment for democracy. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami described the Constitution as the nation's spirit and guardian of citizens' rights.

In Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi paid tribute to Ambedkar and participated in a ceremonial padayatra. Meanwhile, a central ceremony in New Delhi saw President Droupadi Murmu and other dignitaries address Parliament. The event included releases of a commemorative coin, books, and a short film celebrating the Constitution's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

