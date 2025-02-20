Gyanesh Kumar Takes Charge: Meeting with President Murmu Marks New Era

In a significant leadership transition, Gyanesh Kumar assumed the role of Chief Election Commissioner on Wednesday, succeeding Rajiv Kumar.

To mark the occasion, Kumar met with President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday, a meeting highlighted by the President's office in a social media post.

The appointment of Gyanesh Kumar as the 26th Chief Election Commissioner underscores a new phase for India's election management, promising continued integrity and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)