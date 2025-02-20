Left Menu

Gyanesh Kumar Takes Charge: Meeting with President Murmu Marks New Era

New Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, met with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, marking the start of his tenure. Succeeding Rajiv Kumar, Gyanesh Kumar took office on Wednesday, becoming the 26th CEC of India. The President's office shared an image of their meeting on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 14:29 IST
Gyanesh Kumar Takes Charge: Meeting with President Murmu Marks New Era
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant leadership transition, Gyanesh Kumar assumed the role of Chief Election Commissioner on Wednesday, succeeding Rajiv Kumar.

To mark the occasion, Kumar met with President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday, a meeting highlighted by the President's office in a social media post.

The appointment of Gyanesh Kumar as the 26th Chief Election Commissioner underscores a new phase for India's election management, promising continued integrity and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025