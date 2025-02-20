Gyanesh Kumar Takes Charge: Meeting with President Murmu Marks New Era
New Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, met with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, marking the start of his tenure. Succeeding Rajiv Kumar, Gyanesh Kumar took office on Wednesday, becoming the 26th CEC of India. The President's office shared an image of their meeting on social media.
In a significant leadership transition, Gyanesh Kumar assumed the role of Chief Election Commissioner on Wednesday, succeeding Rajiv Kumar.
To mark the occasion, Kumar met with President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday, a meeting highlighted by the President's office in a social media post.
The appointment of Gyanesh Kumar as the 26th Chief Election Commissioner underscores a new phase for India's election management, promising continued integrity and efficiency.
