Left Menu

Adani Group's Financial Turmoil and Global Repercussions Amid Bribery Charges

The Adani Group is facing global scrutiny as nations and investors distance themselves following U.S. charges against its chairman, Gautam Adani, for alleged bribery and fraud. The conglomerate has lost significant market value, with key investments and deals being affected across several countries, including TotalEnergies' withdrawal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 12:54 IST
Adani Group's Financial Turmoil and Global Repercussions Amid Bribery Charges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Adani Group faces significant financial losses and reputational damage after its chairman, Gautam Adani, was indicted in the United States on charges of bribery and fraud. The allegations have caused several nations and investors to either halt or scrap deals with the conglomerate.

One of the major setbacks comes from French oil giant TotalEnergies, which has decided to refrain from further investments in the Adani Group. This decision came after the bribery charges surfaced, impacting TotalEnergies' 20% stake in Adani Green Energy. Adani Green's shares plummeted over 11% following the announcement.

Other affected projects include a $550 million U.S. loan for a Sri Lankan port and abandoned deals in Kenya, Bangladesh, and India's Andhra Pradesh amid mounting concerns over Adani's practices. The conglomerate remains under scrutiny, with countries reassessing deals in light of the indictment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024