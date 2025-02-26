2PointZero Eyes Stock Market Debut Amidst Strategic Global Investments
2PointZero, an investment platform formed by International Holding Company, aims for a stock market entry in Abu Dhabi. The firm manages assets worth over 100 billion dirhams and is exploring growth in Asia, Latin America, and Africa. Key investments include Zambia's Mopani Copper Mines and financial services in Egypt.
2PointZero, an investment platform birthed by Abu Dhabi's International Holding Company (IHC), is set to make its stock market debut in the UAE capital later this year. Speaking on Wednesday, CEO Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri confirmed the strategic move.
The company manages assets exceeding 100 billion dirhams. It is actively pursuing expansion opportunities across Asia, Latin America, and Africa, drawing from a diverse portfolio that includes mining investments and financial services firms.
Notably, International Resources Holding, part of the 2PointZero portfolio, has channelled $1.1 billion into Zambia's Mopani Copper Mines for 2024, underlining the firm's growing foothold in key global markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
