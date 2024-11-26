Russian Forces Capture Kopanky: Strategic Moves Intensify

In a significant development, Russian forces have captured the Ukrainian village of Kopanky, situated in the northeastern Kharkiv region. This information was relayed by the Interfax news agency, citing an announcement from Russia's defense ministry on Tuesday.

Simultaneously, the Russian defense ministry reported another critical incident: the downing of three Ukrainian drones. This event took place near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, located in southeastern Ukraine, highlighting the heightened tensions in the area.

These actions underscore Russia's continued military maneuvers in Ukraine, especially focusing on strategic locations. The implications of these moves are being closely monitored by international observers, amid growing concerns over regional stability and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)