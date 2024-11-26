Carrefour Clarifies Commitment to Brazilian Partnership Amid Meat Sourcing Concerns
Carrefour, Europe's largest food retailer, clarified its commitment to its partnership with Brazilian agriculture, following concerns over its previous pledge to limit South American meat in France. Carrefour assures that meat sold is sourced exclusively from local markets in respective countries.
Carrefour, Europe's leading food retailer, has faced scrutiny over its commitment to South American meat sourcing following its earlier pledge. The company expressed regret that its intentions were perceived as casting doubt on its partnership with Brazilian agriculture.
In an official statement, Carrefour clarified its sourcing practices. The meat sold in France is sourced almost exclusively from within the country, while the meat sold in Brazil is sourced exclusively from local Brazilian producers.
This clarification is part of Carrefour's ongoing commitment to maintaining strong partnerships and supporting local agriculture, both in France and Brazil.
