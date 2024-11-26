Left Menu

Sebi's New Rules to Reshape Repo Valuation by January 2025

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has announced the introduction of new valuation metrics for mutual funds involved in repo transactions, effective January 1, 2025. This change aims at achieving uniformity across valuation methodologies and addressing concerns of regulatory arbitrage in money market and debt instruments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 17:32 IST
Sebi's New Rules to Reshape Repo Valuation by January 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has unveiled new valuation metrics for mutual fund repo transactions to be effective from January 1, 2025. These new rules are designed to standardize the valuation methods for money market and debt instruments, safeguarding against potential regulatory discrepancies.

According to Sebi's circular, repurchase transactions, including those with tenors up to 30 days, will now be valued on a mark-to-market basis. Currently, these are evaluated on a cost-plus accrual basis. The updated framework mandates the engagement of valuation agencies for most repo transactions except overnight deals.

Sebi's initiative extends to allowing mutual funds to invest in repos of Commercial Papers and Certificates of Deposits, a move to bolster corporate bond market growth. Eligible mutual funds can partake in repo agreements involving 'AA' rated or higher corporate debt securities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024