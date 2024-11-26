Carrefour's Meat Sourcing Dilemma: Balancing Partnerships and Market Demands

Carrefour, Europe's leading food retailer, finds itself at the center of a controversy regarding its sourcing practices for South American meat. On Tuesday, the company expressed regret over misunderstandings about its commitment to limit South American meat in French stores.

The retailer clarified that it sources meat in France almost exclusively from domestic producers and in Brazil from local suppliers. This came after the Brazilian meat industry took issue with remarks from Carrefour's CEO Alexandre Bompard, who highlighted risks linked to a potential EU-Mercosur trade agreement.

Despite backlash from Brazil's agribusiness groups labeling his comments as protectionist, Carrefour reiterated its respect and partnership with Brazilian agriculture, emphasizing shared values between the two nations in promoting quality food and sustainable farming.

(With inputs from agencies.)