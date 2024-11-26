Dollar Surge and European Market Plunge as Trump's Tariff Threat Looms

The dollar soared on Tuesday while European stocks took a nosedive, reacting to President-elect Donald Trump's tariff threats on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China. Esteemed economists are watchful of the potential impact on global trade dynamics.

The Mexican peso and Canadian dollar saw dips, with Europe's equities bearing the brunt of economic apprehension. Volkswagen and Stellantis reported significant drops, while the euro remained steady.

After the announcement, analysts noted a marked shift in investor sentiment, underscoring a growing concern over Trump's trade policies. As Wall Street braces for further financial ripples, market uncertainty continues to escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)