Grand Preparations Underway for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj

Uttar Pradesh gears up for the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, with comprehensive security measures and infrastructure enhancements, aiming to safely accommodate millions of devotees. Preparations are on track, with Prime Minister Modi slated for a December visit to review the progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 20:08 IST
UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya inspects preparations for Maha Kumbh Mela. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya conducted a review of the preparations for the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, scheduled to begin on January 13 and end on February 26. This grand event, held every 12 years, draws millions of pilgrims for a sacred dip in the Ganga River.

Maurya assured that preparations are advancing systematically and on a grand scale, prioritizing adherence to quality and deadlines. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to assess the ongoing work with a visit planned for December 13. The Deputy Chief Minister expressed satisfaction with the current pace of progress.

In a bid to bolster security, the Uttar Pradesh Police will employ Artificial Intelligence and advanced technologies in their CCTV systems. More than 40,000 rechargeable bulbs will be installed to guarantee continuous lighting at the fairgrounds. Security measures also include the deployment of 220 expert divers supported by 700 boats, all on high alert to safeguard pilgrims during the holy rituals.

Teams from the National and State Disaster Response Forces, water police, Provincial Armed Constabulary, and healthcare workers will collaborate to ensure the safety of attendees. The comprehensive safety strategy underscores the commitment to a secure and seamless Kumbh experience for all. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

