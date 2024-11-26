Russia's Warning Shot: Dummy Warheads Over Dnipro

Last week, Russia fired a new ballistic missile at the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, carrying dummy warheads and no explosives, causing only limited damage, according to senior Ukrainian government officials.

Kremlin's description of this event was echoed by Ukraine, labeling it a warning to the West following the approval by the United States and Britain for Ukraine to fire missiles into Russian territory. Western experts are currently analyzing what is considered an experimental missile.

The RS-26-derived intermediate-range ballistic missile, typically used for long-range nuclear strikes, was a test, according to President Vladimir Putin, striking its intended target in Dnipro. Meanwhile, Ukraine is developing air defense systems to counter such threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)