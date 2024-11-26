Left Menu

Russia's Warning Shot: Dummy Warheads Over Dnipro

Russia tested a new ballistic missile over Dnipro, Ukraine, carrying dummy warheads with no explosives, causing minimal damage. The launch served as a warning to the West. Experts are examining this experimental missile, believed to be derived from the RS-26 model, amidst ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 23:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Last week, Russia fired a new ballistic missile at the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, carrying dummy warheads and no explosives, causing only limited damage, according to senior Ukrainian government officials.

Kremlin's description of this event was echoed by Ukraine, labeling it a warning to the West following the approval by the United States and Britain for Ukraine to fire missiles into Russian territory. Western experts are currently analyzing what is considered an experimental missile.

The RS-26-derived intermediate-range ballistic missile, typically used for long-range nuclear strikes, was a test, according to President Vladimir Putin, striking its intended target in Dnipro. Meanwhile, Ukraine is developing air defense systems to counter such threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

