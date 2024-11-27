Left Menu

Carrefour's Beef Backtrack: Apology Eases Brazilian Meat Tensions

Carrefour's CEO Alexandre Bompard's critical comments on South American meat caused tension with Brazilian suppliers, leading to delivery disruptions. After Bompard apologized, beef shipments resumed, alleviating shortages. Brazilian agriculture groups welcomed the apology, and Carrefour affirmed its commitment to sourcing meat locally in respective markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 01:03 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 01:03 IST
Carrefour has extended an apology following a controversy ignited by its CEO, Alexandre Bompard's, comments on South American meat. The remarks led to tensions with Brazilian companies, causing temporary disruptions in beef deliveries to its Brazilian stores.

The company announced that beef deliveries have resumed and expects normal supplies shortly. Bompard's earlier statements had suggested potential market risks, which was perceived as protectionist by Brazil's government and agribusiness sector.

Carrefour clarified its commitment to Brazilian agriculture and assured equal support to French producers. The apology was acknowledged by industry groups, signaling a resolution and positive market response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

