Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Plan Risks Shaking U.S. Energy Security

Donald Trump plans to impose a 25% import tariff on Canadian and Mexican crude oil, potentially affecting U.S. consumers and oil refineries. Industry experts warn that such tariffs could raise oil prices and harm North American energy security by disrupting supply chains from leading partners Canada and Mexico.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 01:39 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 01:39 IST
Trump's Tariff Plan Risks Shaking U.S. Energy Security
Donald Trump

President-elect Donald Trump intends to include crude oil in his proposed 25% import tariffs on Canada and Mexico. This move has sparked concern within the oil industry, warned it could negatively impact consumers, industry players, and national security.

Canada and Mexico are the U.S.'s top crude suppliers, collectively providing about a quarter of U.S. oil imports. Many refineries in the U.S. are specifically designed to process oil from these countries. However, recent insights suggest oil will not be exempt from Trump's protective trade measures, causing unease among industry leaders.

Oil trade associations like the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers and the American Petroleum Institute are against the tariffs, as they foresee increased costs and disrupted energy security. Analysts predict these tariffs could drive up fuel prices for U.S. refiners due to the reliance on Canadian and Mexican oil sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024