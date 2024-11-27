Royal Thai Recognizes ILO’s Contributions to Workplace Safety and Health

On November 12, 2024, the International Labour Organization (ILO) was awarded a Certificate of Honour by the Royal Thai Government for its significant contributions to advancing occupational safety and health (OSH) in Thailand. The recognition was presented during the Occupational Safety Officer Day 2024 ceremony, held in Bangkok, which highlighted Thailand’s ongoing commitment to workplace safety through its “Safety Thailand” policy.

The award was presented by Lt. Saroj Komkay, Director General of the Department of Labor Protection and Welfare, as part of an event celebrating safety professionals and organizations that have excelled in promoting workplace safety standards. The ILO was among 22 establishments recognized for their support in improving OSH frameworks and practices across the country.

ILO’s Role in Supporting Thailand’s Safety Initiatives

Accepting the award, Oktavianto Pasaribu, the ILO’s Deputy Director and representative in Thailand expressed gratitude: “The ILO is honoured to receive this Certificate, which acknowledges our ongoing efforts to support Thailand in building safer and healthier workplaces. This recognition motivates us to continue fostering a culture of safety in workplaces worldwide.”

The ILO’s work in Thailand includes its collaboration on the “Promoting a Safe and Healthy Working Environment in Thailand and Cambodia” project, funded by the Japanese government. The project aims to bolster OSH standards, with a particular focus on addressing emerging risks such as mental health challenges in the workplace. These initiatives align with the ILO’s global framework under the Promotional Framework for Occupational Safety and Health Convention, 2006 (No. 187), which Thailand ratified.

Celebrating Safety Officers and Achievements in OSH

The event brought together over 1,000 participants, including Occupational Safety Officers, representatives from workers’ and employers’ organizations, and members of occupational safety associations. Attendees participated both in person at Thailand’s Ministry of Labour headquarters and via online platforms, showcasing the event's inclusive approach.

A key highlight of the ceremony was the recognition of 28 exemplary Occupational Safety Officers, who were awarded decorative pins for their outstanding contributions to workplace safety. Since Thailand mandated the employment of dedicated safety personnel in 1985, these professionals have played a crucial role in mitigating workplace risks and fostering a culture of preventive safety.

Thailand’s Commitment to Workplace Safety

Under its “Safety Thailand” policy, the Thai government continues to prioritize OSH as an essential pillar of sustainable development. The Labour Ministry’s collaboration with international organizations like the ILO underscores the country’s proactive stance on promoting a safe and healthy working environment for its workforce.

The ceremony also emphasized the growing importance of addressing new workplace hazards, including those related to psychosocial and mental health issues. By integrating innovative solutions and adhering to international standards, Thailand aims to remain at the forefront of workplace safety in the Asia-Pacific region.

This recognition of the ILO’s efforts highlights the importance of global partnerships in achieving safer workplaces and demonstrates Thailand’s leadership in aligning national practices with international labour standards.