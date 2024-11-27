Parliament Turmoil: Adani Issue Dominates as Opposition Demands Discussion

The Indian Parliament witnessed repeated adjournments as opposition parties insisted on discussing allegations related to the Adani Group and other pressing issues like Sambhal violence and the Manipur situation. Matters escalated on the second working day of the winter session, with the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha halting substantial proceedings.

The controversy centers around allegations of bribery against Adani Group directors under the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. The company refuted these claims, clarifying that the names were not included in the Department of Justice Indictment or SEC civil complaint. However, opposition leaders have intensified their calls for accountability.

Leading the charge, Congress questioned the government's reluctance to address the allegations. Rahul Gandhi and other MPs have demanded accountability, citing inconsistencies in arrest practices. The issue of social media regulation was also highlighted, with calls for stricter laws to manage content online. The winter session continues amidst these disruptions.

