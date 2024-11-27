Germany's Energy Dilemma: A Push to Reignite Russian Oil Supply
The Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance in Brandenburg plans to push for reinstating Russian oil supply through the Druzhba pipeline to the Schwedt refinery, citing economic concerns. Brandenburg lacks authority to change EU sanctions, but the proposal is seen as critical for energy-intensive industries in the state.
In a significant move, Germany's Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) has announced its intention to advocate for the revival of Russian oil supply to the Schwedt refinery, a critical supplier for Berlin.
Since the EU's ban, the refinery has relied on Kazakh oil, but BSW, an anti-NATO party, emphasizes the economic impact of this shift. Party chairman Robert Crumbach highlighted the importance of addressing energy needs.
While Brandenburg does not hold the authority to lift EU sanctions, the proposal underlines the region's urgency in tackling energy demands amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
