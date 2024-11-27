In a significant move, Germany's Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) has announced its intention to advocate for the revival of Russian oil supply to the Schwedt refinery, a critical supplier for Berlin.

Since the EU's ban, the refinery has relied on Kazakh oil, but BSW, an anti-NATO party, emphasizes the economic impact of this shift. Party chairman Robert Crumbach highlighted the importance of addressing energy needs.

While Brandenburg does not hold the authority to lift EU sanctions, the proposal underlines the region's urgency in tackling energy demands amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

