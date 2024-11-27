Left Menu

Global Markets React to Economic Data and Trade Policy Shifts

Global markets experienced minor fluctuations as investors analyzed recent economic data and the prospective economic policies of the incoming U.S. administration. Wall Street faced mixed results amid expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in December. The ongoing economic movements were influenced by international trade dynamics and consumer spending trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 22:48 IST
Global markets witnessed slight changes on Wednesday as investors evaluated new economic data and the anticipated strategies from the incoming U.S. administration.

On Wall Street, indices showed mixed results, prompted by a rise in U.S. consumer spending and predictions for a Federal Reserve rate cut in December, amidst global trade tensions.

International oil prices fluctuated following a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, while MSCI's equities index saw minor declines amid uncertainty surrounding trade policies.

