Global Markets React to Economic Data and Trade Policy Shifts

Global markets witnessed slight changes on Wednesday as investors evaluated new economic data and the anticipated strategies from the incoming U.S. administration.

On Wall Street, indices showed mixed results, prompted by a rise in U.S. consumer spending and predictions for a Federal Reserve rate cut in December, amidst global trade tensions.

International oil prices fluctuated following a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, while MSCI's equities index saw minor declines amid uncertainty surrounding trade policies.

