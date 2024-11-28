Left Menu

Delhi’s Air Quality Deteriorates to ‘Very Poor’ After Brief Respite

Delhi's air quality worsened to 'very poor' with an AQI of 304. Residents reported eye irritation and breathing difficulties as pollution levels rose. Despite government restrictions, vehicle emissions contribute significantly. Concerns over long-term air pollution impacts linger as the Supreme Court mandates stricter enforcement of vehicle bans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 09:40 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 09:40 IST
Visuals of early morning (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The air quality in Delhi has once again plummeted to 'very poor,' registering an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 304, down from the 'severe' category the previous day, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Citizens across the city have reported eye irritation and difficulty breathing, symptomatic of the escalating pollution levels.

The CPCB data shows varying AQI levels across different localities, with areas like DTU, Pusa, and ITO falling in the 'poor' category, while Dwarka Sector 8, Jahangirpuri, and other regions showed 'severe' AQI readings. Residents such as Chittaranjan Tripathi blame the rampant vehicle use for exacerbating the pollution, despite governmental restrictions.

In recent communications with ANI, locals like Chandra Bhardwaj and Vijay Kumar expressed frustration with ineffective governmental measures, urging for more sustainable solutions. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has issued directives to tighten the control of truck entries in Delhi, emphasizing the need for adherence to Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-IV guidelines, reflecting the growing public concern for tangible action against the city's toxic air.

(With inputs from agencies.)

