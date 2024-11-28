Delhi’s Air Quality Deteriorates to ‘Very Poor’ After Brief Respite

The air quality in Delhi has once again plummeted to 'very poor,' registering an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 304, down from the 'severe' category the previous day, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Citizens across the city have reported eye irritation and difficulty breathing, symptomatic of the escalating pollution levels.

The CPCB data shows varying AQI levels across different localities, with areas like DTU, Pusa, and ITO falling in the 'poor' category, while Dwarka Sector 8, Jahangirpuri, and other regions showed 'severe' AQI readings. Residents such as Chittaranjan Tripathi blame the rampant vehicle use for exacerbating the pollution, despite governmental restrictions.

In recent communications with ANI, locals like Chandra Bhardwaj and Vijay Kumar expressed frustration with ineffective governmental measures, urging for more sustainable solutions. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has issued directives to tighten the control of truck entries in Delhi, emphasizing the need for adherence to Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-IV guidelines, reflecting the growing public concern for tangible action against the city's toxic air.

